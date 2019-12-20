Shoppers running out of time to make holiday shipping deadlines

If you're shipping holiday presents, you're running out of options as some key deadlines are approaching.

The race is on for Kimberly Brooks and other last minute shoppers to see the gifts they purchased arrive on time.

Reporter Marc Liverman: Why not ship earlier and avoid these high prices? Kimberly Brooks: True, but the best stuff comes out late and I just got vacation, just got the time.

There are still options to get packages delivered by Christmas, but keep an eye on the deadlines. At the Post Office you can use Priority Mail through Saturday. But come Monday, December 23rd, the only option is Priority Mail Express, starting at about $25.

The FedEx two-day delivery option ends Friday, but the shipper has overnight options through the 23rd and same day delivery right up through Christmas for an extra fee.

At UPS, if you haven't made Friday's Second Day Air deadline, you can still make Monday's Next Day Air and have your packages delivered by Christmas.

for Amazon shoppers, the retailer is offering Prime members free delivery by Christmas if you order by the 24th, though not all items are eligible.

If you miss the deadlines or don't want to shell out the extra cash, there are other options. "That's it. Now I will deliver, I will hand deliver," said Diane D'Angelo of New York City.

If this year feels more rushed than most, there's a good reason. Thanksgiving came late, so the shopping season is six days shorter than last year, and heading into this final weekend, crunch time is here.

