Authorities say they have captured a Vermont man wanted for an armed robbery back in 2013.

Christopher Hornbeck

The U.S. Marshals Service says Christopher Hornbeck, 25, was arrested at his home in Shoreham early Thursday morning.

Investigators say Hornbeck robbed the Marble Works Pharmacy in Middlebury in July 2013.

Last month, a Vermont judge signed a $1 million bail arrest warrant for him.