Police have made an arrest in a burglary case in Addison.

Investigators believe earlier this week, Joshua Rheaume, 44, of Shoreham, broke into the West Addison General store and stole cigarettes and beer.

Police found several of those items at Rheaume's home during the search warrant. During the investigation, it was learned that Rheaume had two warrants for his arrest. He's being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.