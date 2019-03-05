Should Morristown's name change to Morrisville?

Morristown voters will decide this Town Meeting Day on whether they want to change the name of their town to Morrisville.

Some Morristown residents say it's time to end the confusion and change the town name to Morrisville.

Others say it would be a waste of money to change the town's name.

Ballots can be cast at the Morristown Municipal Building which technically is in Morrisville, the incorporated village in the town.

The question was brought forward by some town leaders who say it's time-consuming for paperwork purposes, as many people frequently mix up the two names.

But those who have lived there all of their lives believe the Morristown name should live on.

"This is our history. You don't change it because new people moving in are confused. It's their job to learn what we have here," said Jeffrey Limoge of Morristown.

"I think some people don't know if they live in Morrisville or Morristown, so it may seem a little silly but it makes sense," said Aimee Town of Morristown. "I feel like I want to know where I live."

Morristown has just over 5,000 residents and town officials saw a surge in voting after the town meeting.

If voters to want a change the name, it will be a nonbinding resolution, so it won't be a done deal yet. Morristown officials will figure out what's next after they see how people feel

Polls close at 7 p.m.