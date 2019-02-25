Should Selective Service registration be required for women?

A federal judge in Texas last week ruled that the military's male-only draft is unconstitutional.

The Selective Service system upheld the draft requirement, citing a 1981 Supreme Court ruling that women could be excluded for not being "similarly situated" with men for draft purposes.

But since that ruling, women's rights in the military have expanded. The challenge was brought by a group called the National Coalition for Men.

Galen Ettlin spoke Steven Sodergren, professor of history & political Science at Norwich University, about the ruling's significance on the long-standing policy of a male-only draft.