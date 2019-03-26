Should Vermont bring back happy hour?

The discussion comes up every couple of years-- should Vermont restaurants and bars be allowed to offer "happy hour?"

It's typically a two-hour time block in the late afternoon with discounts on alcoholic drinks and is legal in most states across the country.

Now, some in Montpelier hope to bring happy hour back to the Green Mountains but others say it could pose a threat to public safety.

"Love happy hour," said Debra Miller, who co-owns Ken's Pizza in Burlington.

It's a business that runs deep in their family. Her husband's parents founded the bar back in 1973 when happy hour was legal in Vermont.

"We used to make of money here with happy hour. And when the state of Vermont decided it was illegal, it was a big issue. It really hurt our business a lot," Miller said.

Now, there is a push in the state's capital to bring it back. One man behind that push is Democratic Rep. Matthew Trieber of Rockingham.

"I just think this is something that makes sense from a lot of perspectives," Trieber said.

Like out-of-staters coming to Vermont for its nationally recognized beer and spirits.

"It just makes sense at this point to allow opportunities for our restaurants and bartenders to be able to capitalize on some of that," Trieber said.

Bartenders would still have their licenses on the line if they overserved but Miller says that will only encourage people to be overcautious with their pours.

"I feel like we are all already attentive to that," Miller said. "We can still shut people off and make them leave whenever we want."

But not everyone is on board with the idea.

"I'm wary of it. I'll always be wary of it," said Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury

Stevens says it could encourage binge drinking at a time when roads are the busiest.

"Driving home during rush hour when you've had a couple of quick pops is not what you want to advocate," Stevens said.

"Everybody Ubers or Lyfts or taxicabs; people are really careful about it," Miller said.

And for those in uniform dealing with drunk drivers head-on, happy hour is a bad idea.

"It's not a secret that alcohol is widely abused," South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said. "And the kind of ramifications of that we see not only on the highways but domestic violence incidents and all kinds of more risky behaviors."

Vermont is one of eight states nationwide to ban happy hour. Right now, bars can do drink specials but they must be all day long.

If the Legislature decides to take up the bill then lawmakers would have to discuss the issue with the Vermont Department of Liquor and get input from restaurant owners. The earliest the bill could take effect is July 1, but lawmakers say that's unlikely.