Should Vermont join interstate compact for licensing nurses?

Should Vermont join an interstate compact for licensing nurses? Twenty-nine other states, including New Hampshire, recognize each others' nursing licenses. In a time when the nation is grappling with a severe nursing shortage, lawmakers are looking into the costs and benefits of joining that compact.

"I liken this sort of to your driver's license -- that if you have a drivers license in one state, you can move to another state pretty readily and still be able to drive," said Matthew Choate, the chief nursing officer at Central Vermont Medical Center.

The hospital, like most, is finding it hard to find nurses. "There's always ongoing pressure to recruit and retain qualified people to meet the needs of patients in our community," Choate said. He says having Vermont join the Nursing Licensure Compact can help.

Vermont Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters says the state is considering it. "We're really conflicted about it. There are a lot of pros in that it might enable us to attract some more nurses into the state," he said.

Bills in the House and Senate call for Vermont to join, but they didn't advance this year. The office of professional regulation has released a report that details the implications of a compact.

Winters says Vermont could see gains from the compact, but could also see losses. "It just as easily could go in the other direction and more nurses could leave the state because the nursing shortage isn't just Vermont," he said.

Under the compact, a nurse needs to be licensed only in one member state to work in any of them. Winters says lawmakers should know the pros and cons of that before deciding. "In general, the Secretary of State's Office supports the compact, but we want the legislature to be fully aware, and the nurses out there to be fully aware that there are financial implications and revenues to be considered," he said.

Joining would cost the state about $1-million, a quarter of the $4 million it raises through licensing fees. Vermont has about 15,000 nurses. Winters says a quarter of them may no longer seek a license in Vermont under the compact. "If some of those nurses drop their licenses the rest of the nurses have to pick up the overall expense of the programs," he said.

The current licensing fees pay for oversight, investigations and possible disciplinary action against Vermont nurses.

Choate says he sees the compact as an overall benefit to nurses and Vermont. "Any place we can find opportunity to reduce barriers to allowing people to work in this state is a positive from my perspective," he said.