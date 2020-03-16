Should criminal justice workers stay out of the office?

Many workers are packing up from the office and working from home but it's unclear for workers in the criminal justice system if they can-- or should-- keep coming into the office.

Last week, the governor stopped jury trials in the state until April, but some workers aren't sure if that's enough.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says she is frustrated with the lack of communication from higher-ups in the system.

"We have filed motions with the court asking that we be allowed to appear for everything by phone. Those are pending. Court has not granted or denied yet. Hoping they will grant them. There is very little reason that all the parties involved need to be in a courtroom together and can't be in their respective places and free from contamination," George said.

George says attorneys have been filing motions to stay jury trials that are already underway.