Should pediatricians refuse unvaccinated patients?

Miley, 10, is getting the vaccine for HPV to protect against the human papillomavirus. Her mom makes sure all her children get their shots on schedule.

"I never thought anything otherwise. They were going to get vaccinated and that was it," mom Kelli Howard said.

Any child who sees pediatrician Dr. Charles Goodman must get the required vaccines that protect against diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella and whooping cough.

"Healthy children who can receive vaccines have to, and they must receive them on schedule otherwise we will not have them as our patients," Goodman said.

A new national poll shows four in 10 parents say they are "very" or "somewhat likely" to take their child to a different doctor if the physician sees families who refuse all childhood vaccines.

The University of Michigan poll is based on responses from more than 2,000 parents with a child younger than 18. It also found three in 10 parents say their child's primary care office should ask parents who refuse all vaccines to find another health provider.

Goodman implemented his policy following the 2015 measles outbreak at Disneyland. After some initial backlash for his policy, he says the new poll results are welcome news.

"It means to me that parents are getting the message," Goodman said. "Parents are understanding these vaccines are lifesaving."

"Especially with my daughter having an autoimmune disease now it's even more important that she's not around people who aren't vaccinated," Howard said.

She says it's a relief that her family is protected when they come to the doctor's office.

Doctors say parents should ask their child's primary care providers about their policies on unvaccinated children.