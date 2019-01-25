Police body cam case headed to high court

The Vermont Supreme Court will decide if Burlington Police need to turn over body cam video to citizens for free.

Last June, Reed Doyle was walking his dog in Burlington when he says he saw officers threaten to pepper spray a group of children in Roosevelt Park.

The ACLU says Doyle tried to view the body camera video and was eventually told he would have to pay for parts of it to be redacted.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo told WCAX last year that the redactions are necessary to protect the identity of minors. "It says that we need to protect the identity of not only juveniles but also victims and witnesses," he said.

"It's really about accountability and holding police officers accountable for their actions," Doyle said last year.

Galen Ettlin spoke with the ACLU's Jay Diaz about why they have decided to take on the case.