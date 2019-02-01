Should schools recite the Pledge of Allegiance?

Does the Pledge of Allegiance belong in the classroom? That's a question that brought dozens out to a meeting at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick Thursday night.

At the start of the school year, Jennifer Tedesco, a senior at Hazen, approached her principal in the hall. "I came up to him and I said, 'Why aren't we doing the pledge?' I wanted to know," she said.

"We've never denied anybody the opportunity to do that, it was always been an option, but it has been missing from the formal functioning of the school for a while," said David Perrigo, Hazen Union's principal.

Perrigo couldn't say how long the school has gone without a formal pledge. But now that the question has been raised by dozens of students and residents who want to know why.

"It's America and if you are not reciting, saying the pledge, then something is wrong," said Orise Ainsworth of Hardwick.

Thursday night, Perrigo invited the public in to talk about it...

Some like Ainsworth say the pledge should without a doubt be a part of the school day like math or history, especially with a handful of alumni who have served or are in uniform overseas right now.

One person in particular is Sgt.Tristan Southworth.

"He died saving a fellow soldier," Ainsworth said.

That was back in 2010. Ainsworth says the pledge honors those like Southworth who have died fighting for their country. "I look at it as a slap in the face that the administration is not carrying through,"

Others say it's not a school's job to teach morals.

"The school system can help it but it's our duty as parents to teach our belief systems and our values, not the schools" said Karen Collier of Hardwick.

Todesco is still hoping the pledge will be read aloud over the intercom for all to hear. "We care that it's said. We care about the meaning. We care about the Stars and Stripes, and Americanism at its core. It's not being taught in our schools and that's a scary thought," she said.

Perrigo says the school will decide by next week how the pledge will be integrated into the school day. He says that it's unlikely it will be read over the intercom, but students who want to say the pledge will able to and those who don't won't have to.

