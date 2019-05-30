Should summer camps ban unvaccinated kids?

SThe measles outbreak is the worst this country has seen in years with more than 900 cases filed so far, 500 confirmed in New York.

Now, the New York State Health Department is urging summer camps to change their vaccination policies.

While there have been no reports in New York's North Country, our Kelly O'Brien wanted to know what that means for summer camps in the region.

A 15-minute boat ride on Upper Saranac Lake will bring you to Eagle Island Camp.

"The requirements would just be a can-do attitude," said Katrina Dearden, the camp's director.

The island, rich in history since 1903, has been closed down the last 10 years. But this year, they are welcoming campers back for their two-week soft opening.

"We're going to be doing nature education, arts and crafts, a lot of camper-led play, we're going to be using the resources the island has provided," Dearden said.

What seems like a perfect Adirondack camp for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders, might leave parents questioning their safety, especially will the current measles outbreak happening in the country and state.

Dearden said, "We are planning on keeping the policies we originally had in place."

Those policies on being vaccinated or not-- the camp needs to know and have the medical paperwork you would provide to your local school.

"We are going to keep those records separate and we will flag them, so if there is anything that comes up, we have those names readily accessible with that contact information for those parents," Dearden said.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can be deadly. It starts out with a fever and common cold symptoms and will turn into a rash. It spreads from coughing and sneezing and infects someone touching their eyes, nose or mouth. The virus can live up to two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"Anytime campers are here, we will have an RN. We also will have first aid-certified staff," Dearden said.

Other summer camps in the region told WCAX News they plan to do the same thing, sticking to their original policies.