Should you have a 'side hustle'?

If you're earning extra money from a job that brings you joy, you're part of the "side hustle" economy. A new Bankrate survey finds 43 percent of all Americans with full-time jobs say they have a job outside their primary work.

Chris Guillebeau says his whole life has been a collection of side hustles and he shares his experiences in seminars around the country. His new book includes research from about 100 side hustles.

"Everybody has always been doing lots of little projects on their own, but now it's so much more mainstream," Guillebeau said.

Guillebeau sees would-be side hustlers of all ages and income brackets and he says while they all want a little extra income, it's not their top priority.

"Side hustles are fun. And it should be fun. If it's not fun, then you're probably not doing the right side hustle," said Tamekia Swint, who has a side hustle.

Financial experts say side hustles are different than second jobs, like driving an Uber. Those kinds of jobs, necessary to pay rent or put food on the table, spiked following the 2008 financial crisis.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says in rare circumstances a side hustle can bring in a full-time income, but she says to take the transition slowly.

"Keep your day job, keep those valuable benefits and start testing this," she said. "See if it has any traction. It's a terrific way to see if what you think is your passion has some legs financially."

And if it doesn't, you'll still have your passion and your main source of income, giving you more financial flexibility.