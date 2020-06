Despite closures due to COVID-19, many children's camps still plan to open this summer. But should you still send your child?

Jayson Seaman is a professor of recreation management and policy at the University of New Hampshire. He gave our Darren Perron some tips to help parents decide. Watch the video for the full interview.

