Shrewsbury man sentenced for shooting death of girlfriend

A Shrewsbury man has been sentenced to eight years in jail for the 2016 shooting death of his longtime girlfriend.

The Rutland Herald reports Frank Weir reached the second degree murder plea deal with prosecutors last year but the case was complicated by unrelated federal gun charges that Weir is already serving time for.

Police say Weir called 911 in February 2016 to report his girlfriend, 57-year-old Donna Marzilli. He initially claimed Marzilli pulled a gun on him and that as he tried to take it away from her it went off, shooting her in the chest.

Police also found several other guns on the property, including a machine gun with a destroyed serial number, that led to the federal charges.