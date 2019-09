A Shrewsbury man has been sentenced for the second-degree murder of his longtime girlfriend.

Back in March, Frank Weir admitted that he shot Donna Marzilli during an argument in February 2017.

The couple had been together for 27 years and family members say there was a history of domestic violence.

Tuesday, Weir was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder with eight years to serve. Weir is already serving time on a federal gun charge unrelated to the murder.