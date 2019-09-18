Sick Shelburne girl gets indoor playhouse

A 10-year-old Shelburne girl has been granted a special wish. Natalie Briggs was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness that prevents her from playing outside a lot of the time, so now the outdoors is coming to her.

Natalie Briggs is the only documented kid in the world diagnosed with her chromosomal abnormality. She has many challenges. She's deaf, breathes through a trach tube and is immune deficient. She communicates via sign language.

Just like any other 10-year-old kid, she wants to go outside and play. But hot and cold temperatures mixed with other outdoor factors make it hard for her to breathe. So Make-A-Wish Vermont made her a playhouse so she can feel like she's outside.

"It means the world to our family for sure," said Amelia Briggs, Natalie's mom.

It not only gives her the feeling of being outside, but a clean, safe space for her to have friends over. Like her best friend, Jill Knight.

"I was super excited," Knight said

Reporter Olivia Lyons: What are you most looking forward to?

Jill Knight: Playing in there with her.

"Thank you," Amelia said to those gathered for a ribbon cutting. "I don't think there are enough words to say how grateful and thankful we are for all of the work they have done and their generosity and the waves for Natalie through the window as she was watching them work," she said.

This is one of about 35 wishes that will be granted across Vermont this year. Eight local businesses volunteered to donate time and materials to make Natalie's wish possible.

"We have a saying at Make-A-Wish that when a child is sick, a family is sick, when a family is sick, a community is sick. And sometimes it takes an entire community to grant a wish," said Make-A-Wish's Jamie Hathaway.

Natalie's family says the clubhouse was built for three seasons but they know she'll be spending as much time in it as possible year-round.

