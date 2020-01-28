Siegel joins race for Vermont lieutenant governor

The field of candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor continues to take shape and fill up.

Brenda Siegel

Brenda Siegel, who ran for governor in 2018, has announced her candidacy for Vermont's second in charge.

Siegel describes herself as a proud single mom and a political activist. She says she wants to continue her message from the last election and focus on solving the state's opioid crisis, promoting financial equality and dealing with climate change.

Siegel also wants to zero in on affordable housing, child care and equal representation of the state's social and ethnic minorities.

In an already crowded Democratic primary, Siegel says she sets herself apart because she can connect to the needs of all Vermonters

"We very often hear from people who have managed to have the opportunity and careers that many of us cannot have because barriers are in our way. It is time for those who face barriers to hold elected office," Siegel said.

Siegel joins a crowded field of candidates for lieutenant governor. Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe, Chittenden County Sen. Debbie Ingram and Assistant Vermont Attorney General Molly Gray are all running for the Democratic nomination. There are two Republicans running for the post, too: Dana Colson and Meg Hansen.