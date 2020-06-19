Skate park to host summer camps with new guidelines

Talent Skate Park has announced it will be hosting its summer camp starting next Monday.

Hannah Wood, executive director of the non-profit, said staff at the park are taking precautions, like limiting camp groups to fifteen children per-week, and hosting classes both inside and outside.

Campers and instructors will also have their temperatures taken, personal belongings will be separated and stored outside the building, and everyone will receive a medical screening every morning before camp begins.

Campers will be split up into groups of five, and each group will be assigned one skating coach to limit interaction.

"There's plenty of space to switch it up a little bit and make it happen, said Wood. "Being outdoors will be really, really key for their health and for them to feel comfortable."

Talent will host one-week summer camps for eight weeks and will operate Monday-through-Friday.