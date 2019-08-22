Skateboard shop owners accused of selling pot out of store

The owners of a Burlington skateboard shop aren't "Ridin' High" tonight. They've been busted for allegedly selling marijuana from their store.

John Van Hazinga and Samantha Steady were arrested Thursday and arraigned in federal court.

Authorities say undercover officers made purchases from Ridin' High Skateboard shop. The shop is less than a quarter-mile from the Burlington Police Department headquarters.

Investigators say they seized more than 50 plants, several pounds of pot, suspected edibles and about $67,000 in cash.

Van Hazinga is being held in jail until a court date next week. Steady was released on conditions. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.