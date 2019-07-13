Sketching up Comedy

Something cool is happening this summer at the Vermont Comedy Club. An original sketch comedy show is taking over the venue for an entire month.

The show will be in the style of a Second City Main Stage show, with fast paced sketches. The cast is made up of local comics.The director of the show is Julia DiFerdinando, a South Burlington Vermont native who worked for the Second City in Chicago for seven years. She was recently hired as the Creative Director of the Vermont Comedy Club training center.

Scott Fleishman caught up with Julia and a member of the troupe, Brian Park in studio this week.