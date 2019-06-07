Ski Vermont calls this ski season 'historic'

The numbers are in and ski resorts did really good this past season. We're told more resorts opened early and more people came to tear up the trails.

Ski Vermont calls the season "historic."

The early-season snow helped places like Killington Resort and Smugglers Notch open early and helped some resorts stay open later as well.

We're told Vermont ski areas had more than 200,000 more visitors this season than last, an increase of more than five percent.

That puts the total number of skier and rider visits this past season at more than 4 million, the most since the 2014-2015 season.