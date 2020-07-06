Ski area owned by NH gov's family, other resorts get PPP loans

An investment group led by the family of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu benefited from a program created to preserve jobs at smaller businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Waterville Valley Holdings, which received between $350,000 and $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, is the principal investor in the Waterville Valley Resort, a ski area where Sununu served as CEO until just before he took office in 2017.

At least five other New Hampshire ski areas or the resort properties associated with them also got loans.

But the administration only released details on the 20% of beneficiaries who got at least $150,000.

