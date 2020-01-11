Ski mountains prepare for messy forecast

Ski resorts in our region say they are well prepared for a storm that could bring rain or freezing rain Saturday night and into Sunday.

File photo

The Bolton Valley Resort, and Sugarbush say they spent the past week storing up snow and getting groomers ready so they can stay open through the weekend. Skiers and riders say the forecast won't impact them hitting the slopes.

"Well we are Vermonters so I feel like no matter what the conditions are we're still here and we're coming [on Sunday.]" Said Erin Prom of Burlington.

Officials at Sugarbush Resort in Warren say they aren't concerned conditons will be greatly impacted.

"When temperatures are cold we're going twenty-four seven and this time of year we try to make as much snow as we can because we know there are going to be events like this," said Win Smith, owner of Sugarbush.

Bolton Valley in Richmond may see more freezing rain, but say they too are prepared.

"With the natural snowfall, that we've been blessed with this week, we've taken some measures to groom that down, pack it down, make sure that it's as solid as it can be," said Bolton Valley President, Lindsay DesLauriers.

Beyond just rain, freezing or not, both mountains say that high winds are also a big concern.

"I would say wind more than anything else, and you know you really have to run lifts safely, and it's the direction of the wind as much as the intensity of the wind," Smith said.