Ski resorts rejoice with extra powder ahead of President's Day weekend

More snow is falling across our region, and that has ski resorts celebrating ahead of the upcoming President's Day weekend this month.

According to the Vermont Ski Areas Association, several resorts like Burke Mountain, Stowe, and Sugarbush have all their trails open. Bolton Valley reports the surface conditions as powder, Jay Peak has packed powder, and Mount Snow is machine groomed.

Killington Ski Resort says they now have 146 natural inches of snow, getting 1 inch within the last 24 hours. The Beast now has all but one trail open, but the resort's Amy Laramie says she expects that remaining trail will be open by the end of Thursday.

"Within the past week, we received natural snow of about 18 inches, that helped us open up more of the mountain, more of our natural trials. We have a great snowmaking system, but some of our trails require natural snow which allowed us to open the mountain up with the most open terrain in the East," said Laramie.

They say mid-week they don't have all lifts open, but for this upcoming holiday weekend, Laramie says they will have all 22 lifts open.

She says they will also have family friendly events for this President's Day weekend.