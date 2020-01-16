Ski resorts rejoice with fresh, natural snow

Ski resorts around the region are rejoicing with the extra powder expected over the next several days.

File photo

Bolton Valley president Lindsay DesLauriers says the new snow is going to help out after the recent wet and icy stretch.

"After the rain event and warming event that we had last week, the conditions are firm and this snow that's coming down is going to stick well to the existing base and soften up the skiing which we love," DesLauriers said.

She says this natural snow will also help them get into the backcountry.

But they she says they will still be snowmaking because it helps them withstand warmer conditions and helps groomed terrain no matter what Mother Nature has in mind.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is considered one of the prime weekends for ski resorts.