Ski season cut short in northeast due to COVID-19

The majority of ski mountains in Vermont have suspended operations for now, as concerns grow over the new coronavirus.

Some resorts are closing for rest of the season, others plan to re-evaluate in the coming weeks.

• Jay Peak and Burke Mountain have closed for the Winter season, Both resorts hope to re-open on May 1st for the Summer season.

• Vail Resorts has suspended operations at all North American ski mountains starting March 15th, through March 22nd. That includes the Stowe Mountain Resort, Okemo, and Mount Snow Vail Resorts will reassess on March 22nd. Killington/Pico will also suspend operations from March 15th through the 22nd, and will reassess the rest of the season.

• Sugarbush will suspend operations starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice. All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed.

• Stratton will suspend operations starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice. All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed.

• Mad River Glen will close for the 2020 season on Sunday, March 15th.

• Bromley Mountain has suspended operations, and will re-evaluate the rest of the season.

• As of 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15th, Bolton Valley has suspended operations.

Guests at Bolton Valley say they are sad to see the season cut short, but they understand why the resorts are closing down.

"I mean if only it wasn't this bad. I think it's good that they're closing but I still don't really like it," said Josh Warren of Huntington.

"I do understand the concerns and the resorts are trying to do their part to limit exposure, it's just disappointing of course," said Joan Lynch of Cornwall.

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) managed ski areas and all its venues will also suspend operation on Sunday, March 15.

Closures include all Nordic and Alpine ski resorts; Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort, Gore Mountain and Whiteface Mountain. Additionally, the Lake Placid Olympic sites will be closing; Olympic Jumping Complex, Olympic Sports Complex, The Olympic Oval and the Olympic Center including its museum and retail shops.

The Smugglers Notch Resort has decided to stay open, and will significantly modify operations to remain within social distancing guidelines. In a letter to to the community Owner, and Managing Director Bill Stritzler says the decision may change, but they continue to monitor the situation and are working with the Vermont Health Department.