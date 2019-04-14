Skiers hits the slopes despite warm temperatures

"Conditions are excellent today, great spring conditions with a lot of snow cover," said Jeff Campbell of New Jersey.

Campbell and his buddy John Petrullo made the trip up to Vermont for their annual tradition of spring skiing.

"This is one of the best times to be out," Petrullo said.

They weren't the only ones on the Killington mountains despite the wet and slushy conditions

"Rain is not going to hold us back," said Muhammad Watto of New York. "We just need the right type of gear."

Hundreds of people came to the mountain to hold onto winter for one more day.

"It's awesome," said Daniel Bernstein from Connecticut. "You want to ski as long as you can and shred it as much as you can."

Killington says their slopes have been open since October. Even if other resorts are hanging up the skis until the next season, they're still inviting people in.

"We still have 100 of 155 trails open right now," Martha Howe from the Killington Resort said. "It's the middle of April so we are still going strong."

The ski resort would not say if the spring weekends were profitable, but they do say their goal is to be open year round whether it's skiing or mountain biking.

