Skiers, riders line up for fresh powder

Skiers and riders across the region are loving all the new snow.

The lines were steady and moving Wednesday at the K1 Gondola at Killington.

Resort officials say they picked up 7 inches of snow overnight and it was still snowing Wednesday afternoon. They say February snowfalls help breathe new life into the season, which is now at about the halfway point.

Skiers we spoke with told us the conditions were great.

"I mean it's like general East Coast conditions. You've got the ice and then you have got the 5 to 8 inches of powder that we had. But, for the most part, it was super fun. I had a great time," said Ayden Schain of the Killington Mountain School.

"As we get in the season, we are looking to build up the base and keep the conditions really good. We are looking to drop the ropes on those black diamond glades that everybody likes, so we are looking to do that this weekend," said Courtney Difiore of Killington Mountain.

More snow could be coming this weekend, especially in the higher elevations.