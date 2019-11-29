Skiers head to Killington ahead of the Audi FIS World Cup

Athletes are taking test runs Friday before the Audi FIS Women's World Cup at Killington this weekend.

Saturday is the Giant Slalom and Sunday is the Slalom.

All eyes will be on Burke Mountain Academy grad and Olympic Gold medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin, who has won a few of these race.

This year there will also be eyes on some of Vermont's own musicians who are performing.

Grace Potter takes the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday. And at noon on Sunday, Twiddle will play.

WCAX will be LIVE at Killington and we hope to hear from Shiffrin on the Channel Three News at 6.