Skilled nursing facility has largest COVID-19 outbreak in Vermont

Five more Vermonters have died from COVID-19. That brings the total to 35.

The Vermont Department of Health says three of those people lived at Birchwood Terrace.

Birchwood is a skilled nursing facility in Burlington and is now officially home to the largest coronavirus outbreak in Vermont.

To date, six Birchwood residents have died, 46 have tested positive and 23 staffers also have the disease.

Meanwhile, the health department is still notifying residents of Decker Towers in Burlington about their COVID-19 results.

Someone who lives at the senior and disabled housing complex tested positive, so the Health Department offered to test all 152 residents and 50 staffers. About two-thirds took them up on it earlier this week.

But the health department is still notifying everyone of their results.