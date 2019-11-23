Skirack celebrates 50 years of business

Saturday is opening day at two more resorts, but on Friday, a local ski shop celebrates a huge milestone. Skirack is celebrating 50 years of gearing people up for their favorite winter sports.

PxHere/MGN

"I think we found out what we were good at and found out what the community loved," Skirack Part-Owner Zandy Wheeler said.

Zandy Wheeler and his son John own the Skirack which has been open since 1969. They say the secret to their longevity is their customers.

"We connected with the community and then followed what the tastes were," Zandy said.

For the last fifty years, the Skirack has been serving the outdoor needs of Vermont residents and visitors to the state, BUT NOT ALL THE FACES CHANGE.

"I worked here in 1972, as part of my bike ride across America and Canada, so I could not miss this party," former employee Bill Humphreys said.

Humphreys remembers how the store gave him shelter during his cross country biking trip back in 1972.

"Got up the next morning and rode into Burlington, and was in desperate need of bike repairs and some physical rest, and this shop took me in with open arms and I stayed for the week and ended up coming back here and being an employee," Humphreys said.

Since they opened back in 1969, the store has made some changes, like moving the store to its current location on Main Street from Center Street. The Skirack has also expanded its inventory to provide gear for all kinds of outdoor sports.

A lot of customers WCAX spoke to say the reason that they keep coming back to the Skirack is because of the service that they receive when they come here.

"The staff, they're very friendly, they remember you, and it's always nice to come into the store and they're like, oh, I know what you're looking for before you come in to look for it," Julie Mullowney said.

Most of Vermont's mountains are opening up for the 2019-2020 skiing season and a lot of customers say they're here to lease equipment as well as take advantage of the sales.

"I've been here ever since I was a kid, I grew up skiing, so me and my family come here a lot to purchase our skiing equipment and gear," Aidan Devine said.

The Skirack will have its sale continue through the weekend, they are looking forward to helping residents and visitors gear up for nordic snow-sports.