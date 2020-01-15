SkyRide gondola opens as part of upgrades at Olympic complex

Visitors to Lake Placid can now ride in style to the top of the Olympic ski jumps! The SkyRide gondola is now officially open to the public.

The $2.9 million project allows athletes, coaches and visitors to ride in one of six new cabins.

Before the gondola, the only way up was by a chairlift.

There are also new frost rails, a new LED light system and a new communication system for the announcers.

"This goes back to some of it, the Winter World University Games, which will be in 2023. But it also goes back to the commitment that the governor has had since he's taken office. Since he's taken office, he's allocated more than $240 million to ORDA and its various sites," said Jon Lundin of ORDA.

A zip line is under construction there, too. It's due to open this summer.