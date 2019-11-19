Slick roads, sidewalks as wintry mix falls

Roads will be slick for Tuesday's commute, as a wintry mix falls across the region.

The freezing rain will ice over on the ground once it hits. That's making it tough not only for drivers, but kids walking to school. Sidewalks, driveways, parking lots etc. will have slippery spots.

Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed Tuesday.

No power outages reported and it's expected to stay that way.

Channel 3 This Morning will be live throughout the show 5-7 a.m. bringing you the latest on the storm and showing you the conditions.