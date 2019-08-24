Slider search returns home

The annual summer slider search is making a stop in its hometown of Lake Placid in the search for the next Olympic stars.

There was no slider search in Essex Junction this year, due to financial reasons. If you live locally, this may be your final shot to get out there and give it a shot.

Members of the national team will offer a free clinic from 9 AM to noon at the Olympic Ski Jump parking lot on August 24.

A ramp and wheeled sleds are used to introduce girls and boys ages 9-13, to luge. Those who have a knack for it, could eventually be named to the USA Luge Junior National Development Team.

The program has produced over twenty Olympians.