Slippery roads around Chittenden County

Burlington area authorities have reported slippery roads and say there were multiple accidents Friday morning from the first coating of snow.

Crash on I-89 near Exit 16

In Burlington, police say roads are currently being worked on by Public Works. They say there are many accidents throughout the city. They recommend avoiding the intersections of Main Street at South Prospect Street and Colchester Avenue from Pearl Street to South Willard Street.

In South Burlington, Swift Street at Dorset to I-189 was closed earlier Friday morning, but is now open.

They also advise driving with caution on hills which may be icy.

Vermont State Police also say I-89 near exit 16 has slow moving traffic because of multiple crashes and slick conditions.