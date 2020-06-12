Slow restart for New Hampshire lodging industry

New Hampshire's lodging industry is off to a slow start reopening, but there are some signs of life when it comes to weddings. That's according to owners of the Dowds' Country Inn in Lyme.

This is the second weekend Granite State hotels and inns have been allowed to accept out-of-state guests, but this inn has only had a couple of bookings so far.

Weddings, on the other hand, are beginning to book up for the summer and fall.

"People still want to get together and have a party it seems like based on the changes that are coming with indoor dining and indoor seating in general. The brides that we have moved to next year, a lot of them have called back to say, 'Hey, can we have our date back?'" owner Tami Dowd said.

The inn's tavern currently offers outdoor seating and takeout. But beginning next week, as the stay-at-home order expires, New Hampshire restaurants can reopen indoor dining at 100% capacity.