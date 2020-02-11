Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

Dixville Notch's five residents cast their ballots just after the stroke of midnight.

Bloomberg received three write-in votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Polls were opening later Tuesday in the rest of the state, some starting at 6 a.m.

The small community has been in the spotlight for nearly 60 years for casting votes just after midnight in the country's first presidential primary and in November general elections.

Two other areas, Hart's Location and Millsfield, offer midnight voting in New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/11/2020 1:08:39 AM (GMT -5:00)