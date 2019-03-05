Small colleges compete for shrinking pool of students

Are Vermont's smaller liberal arts colleges going to be able to stay open in the future?

Since about 1990, the number of babies being born in Vermont has dropped dramatically. That mirrors a long-term trend across New England. And those trends are now starting to affect higher education in a big way.

Private colleges face a few challenges. They rely more heavily on tuition. Smaller ones have a harder time attracting students. And they have no public money to lean on. Which means as there are fewer students looking for spots, some of those schools are going out of business.

"This is just the beginning of a very long-term problem," said Art Woolf, an economist at the University of Vermont.

That problem, according to Woolf, is a shrinking pool of students which leaves private colleges across New England in a pinch.

"It's really a regional trend," Woolf said. "And Vermont is kind of leading the region."

Over the past several years, we've seen the fallout around the Green Mountains.

This week, Southern Vermont College announced it was closing. The Bennington school cited low enrollment and high debt.

That came on the heels of Green Mountain College in Poultney saying it will be shutting its doors in May, also citing dropping enrollment.

St. Joseph's College in Rutland is struggling. It's on probation right now, in danger of losing its accreditation over financial woes.

Goddard College in Plainfield was also in the news last fall. Enrollment was down and officials said the school needed to address its finances.

Middlebury College also made cuts last summer, announcing buyouts to help cut staffing costs by $8 million.

Even public schools are affected. A high-profile merger of Lyndon and Johnson state colleges took effect last year. State college system officials said the creation of Northern Vermont University had to happen as each school faced declining enrollment and rising deficits.

Woolf says St. Michael's College in Colchester cut both staff and enrollment a couple of years ago-- one strategy to adjust to changing times. He says there are others.

"Those schools are going to have to scramble really hard to fill their seats. And they can do that by either accepting students that they would not have before or by trying to get students from outside the region," Woolf said.

Some schools have gotten creative to avoid closure.

The New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier also suffered from a drop in enrollment and merged with an out-of-state school to stay open. Later, it announced plans to expand.

Champlain College boosted its online offerings, slashed tuition for online degrees and offered virtual tours to attract more out-of-state students. Woolf says their structure-- with fewer tenured faculty-- also allows them to be more nimble to adjust to students' desires. But he's not sure that's the wave of the future.

"Champlain may be a model, but I don't see a lot of schools that are trying to emulate Champlain," Woolf said.

Woolf says while one solution is to try to bring in students from out-of-state, that won't solve many schools' problems. That's because the downward population trend is across New England and many students don't like to go to school too far from home. So, there might not be many extra students in neighboring states to court.