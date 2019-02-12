Small plane spins out on New Hampshire ice runway

Officials say a small airplane making a landing in New Hampshire spun out during its landing.

The plane flying in from Connecticut spun out while landing at Alton Bay Ice Runway Sunday morning. WMUR-TV reports the plane crashed into a snowbank, but the pilot and two passengers were not hurt.

The plane's nose and propeller were significantly damaged.

Crews pulled the plane off the ice Monday morning.

