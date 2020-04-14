Small business switches gears to make masks

Health care workers in parts of the country are still struggling to get their hands on masks and other protective equipment. One small business that has adapted during the COVID-19 crisis is helping those health care workers and others in the process.

Melissa Stasi-Thomas owns the Little Miss Sew It All sewing studio in Manorville, New York. When the COVID-19 outbreak hit, she was forced to close her studio and send her students home. But then she received a new mission.

"We got requests from our mothers, who are health care providers, to start making masks that are CDC compliant," Stasi-Thomas said.

Her small team switched gears and began sewing masks using the 15,000 yards of cotton fabric in her shop.

"We have a cutting station, a pinning station, two young ladies are sewing, and then we have someone who is pressing the pleats in," Stasi-Thomas said.

The sewing team practices social distancing in the shop, and they stop every couple of hours to wipe down their workstations.

One of their first recipients was the urgent care just a few doors down. Little Miss Sew It All has fulfilled requests for masks and caps from local hospitals, primary care centers, group homes and nursing homes. They have shipped as far as Florida and Colorado.

Donations on the shop’s website and social media pages help support the effort.

Marci Gower in Colorado initially made a donation and then purchased the washable masks for herself and her family members.

"I’m immunocompromised, so I wish to wear a mask when I leave my home. It’s a level of comfort we have," she said.

Little Miss Sew It All stopped counting once they’d surpassed the 1,000-mask mark.

Stasi-Thomas says the long hours and hard work are worth it.

"It’s just been uplifting to be able to have something to do and to have a purpose," she said.

Stasi-Thomas says they’ll keep sewing as long as the fabric and the need are there.