Smaller dairy farms still relying on family help

Vermont dairy farmers say they need help on the farm, but they can't find Americans to do the work.

The farmers say the people filling the jobs are migrant workers from Mexico, most of whom are in the country illegally.

Even after many years here, most of these workers stay hidden in the shadows, working to earn money back home to their families.

It's mostly larger farms relying on the foreign labor.

Many smaller dairy farms still rely on family help to get the work done.

"We are still family, dad is 81-years-old, my son and me and on the weekend have some help come in," said Normand Thibault a farmer.

"We just haven't gotten into it," said Allen Laech, a farmer at Laech Family Farm.

"I kind of like the idea that if ICE or somebody came tomorrow and took all of the illegals away, we still could get our chores done," said Wayne Carpenter, of Carpsdale Farm.

So what are federal agents doing about the estimated 1200 undocumented migrant farmhands in our region?

