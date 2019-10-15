Smartphone makers do battle with new tech innovations

The major smartphone makers have new devices out this year. All of them come with new tech that each company hopes will make its phone stand out against the competition.

Google's newest phone works without even touching it. The Pixel 4 was unveiled at an event in New York City. It starts at $800.

Like Apple's iPhone, users can unlock the Pixel with their faces. But the feature getting the most buzz is gesture control.

"So let's say you're driving, listening to music and you want to advance to the next track," said Jessica Dolcourt of CNET.

Google is hoping the new tech will lead to more sales in the highly competitive smartphone market.

"Phone companies have always been trying to impress consumers. They all know what the other is doing and they are all trying to introduce some take on it," Dolcourt said.

Earlier this year, Apple unveiled a nearly $1,000 iPhone with three cameras.

Microsoft is getting back in the phone business. Next year, the company will release an Android-powered device with a hinge, allowing it to open into a tablet.

Samsung already has the Galaxy Fold on the market.

"One thing you can do is multitask," Dolcourt said. "You can have three windows open at a time."

The Fold costs nearly $2,000.

Most phone makers do offer more affordable smartphones with fewer features for $300-$400. But getting the latest technology in the palm of your hand comes with a bigger price tag.