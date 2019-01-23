Fire destroys Salisbury home

A Salisbury family is homeless after fire destroyed their home Tuesday night.

Courtesy: Walter Duncanson

Salisbury Fire Chief Ryan Emilio says the fire happened Tuesday night around 6 p.m. on West Shore Road.

Emilio says the family was home but they were able to get out safely. The pets were also able to get out.

Five additional fire departments were called out to the fire.

The chief says working smoke detectors were pivotal in helping the family get out safely. He says it's important for people to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are working.

The fire is still under investigation but officials are not calling the fire suspicious.