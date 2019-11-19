Smoke pot, write about it, make $3,000 a month

These are high times indeed.

American Marijuana, an online medical marijuana magazine, needs a cannabis product reviewer.

Their job pitch includes: “Smoke weed and get paid up to $36,000 a year.”

The company is looking for someone to critique different products every month. They include pot, vapes, edibles and CBD oils.

“The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog,” the job application web page says.

“Moreover, they must also be comfortable in front of the camera since the job includes unboxing videos and explainer videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category.”

The only catch appears to be you must be 18 or older and live somewhere in the United States or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

“This may not be for everybody, but I bet you’re interested in this type of work,” the application page says. “I mean, come on, who doesn’t want to get paid by doing what you love?”

