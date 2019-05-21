Smugglers' Notch Road briefly closed by stuck truck

Police say that only six days after Vermont Route 108 through Smugglers' Notch between Stowe and Cambridge opened for the season, a tractor-trailer truck got stuck on the winding road, forcing its temporary closure.

The truck that got stuck Tuesday tried to cross through the notch from the Stowe side. But the truck was freed relatively quickly.

Despite signs on both sides of the notch warning that the road is closed to big trucks, vehicles getting stuck there has been a challenge for years. Three years ago, Vermont law was changed so first-time offenders who get their rigs stuck can be subject to civil fines of between $1,000 and $2,000.

While the truck that got stuck Tuesday was the first of the season, none got stuck in 2018.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)