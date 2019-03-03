Smugglers Notch hosts Freeride World Tour

Over one hundred skiers from 12 and under to 45 plus age groups made their way to Smugglers Notch for the Freeride World Tour.

The free ride event is a part of the international free skiers and snowboarders association and has stops around the world attracting those of all ages who hit the mountain.

“It's a move away from just doing back country, but also in-bounds stuff,” said Jim Laporte who is a parent Volunteer.

The skiers and snowboarders spent their day showing off skills and trying to get recognized.

“Ultimately, some of them will get on the free ride world tour that competes worldwide,” said LaPorte.

For the young skiers who spent the day twisting and turning through the terrain, they say it was a day well spent.

“It was really fun. Just hanging out with your friends, chilling out, doing what you know what to do,” said 12 year old Peter Habbick.

That includes Irian Addi who says she was so focused she doesn't even remember getting big air on her turn down the mountain.

“I usually forget my line and just got with what i know i can do,” said the 14 year old Addi who was happy with her results after a day doing what she loves.

“Competing is a lot of fun something you do with all of your friends and ,ale a lot of good memories,” Addi.

The Free Ride world tour has several stops left in Vermont in March including; Jay,Stowe, and Mad River Glen.