One approach to combat climate change is to use carbon offsets.

The idea is companies that burn carbon pay into green projects to neutralize the amount of pollution they generate. An example is to invest in forest conservation because trees pull carbon dioxide from the air.

But a Vermont plan to do that hit a roadblock.

Kevin McCallum wrote about it this week for Seven Days. He told our Darren Perron about the setback. Watch the video for the full interview.

