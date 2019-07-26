Sneak peek at 'Gratitude and Goodbyes'

After 20 years of service, Vermont State Trooper Callie Field is coming off the road and moving into a new role until her retirement in a few years.

Field has been active in the athletic community and with Special Olympics Vermont. But because she won't be traveling around so much anymore, she will no longer be able to help out with Special Olympics as much. So now, she's saying goodbye to her former athletes in some special ways.

Our Scott Fleishman will have the full story on Field's surprises for the athletes Sunday. He gave our Galen Ettlin a preview of the story on Friday. Watch the video to see.

And watch Scott's story, "Gratitude and Goodbyes," Sunday morning at 8 a.m.