Sneak peek at this year's Consumer Electronics Show

It used to be called the Consumer Electronics Show, now it's known simply known as CES. The show officially opens Tuesday but many companies are already showing off the latest in tech. Here's a sneak peek at what people will see there.

More and more automakers are using CES as a car show and the all-electric brand Byton hit the ground first. Its M-Byte SUV goes on sale in the U.S. next year and puts entertainment in the driver's seat. The massive infotainment center shows everything from sports scores to text messages. Owners will even be able to stream video thanks to a new partnership with Viacom-CBS.

"When you're driving, we'll disable the video mode," said Jeff Chung of Byton.

But drivers can watch when parked and that might be handy during charging at a station, which takes about 35 minutes.

Automaker Ford is introducing a robot, one of many at CES this year. The company purchased Digit and is looking to see if it could one day be part of a new delivery system that brings packages to your door.

Wearables are always popular and now there's one for your baby. The Lumi by Pampers system has a webcam, smartphone and diaper device that tracks a baby's sleep and also detects wet diapers.

TVs are always big news at CES. Samsung's latest has a tiny edge, making the set 99% picture. The company also has a TV with a twist. The Sero rotates vertically to make it easier to watch videos recorded on a phone.

"The things that people want to show off at CES are these amazing products that make us go, 'Wow! That's really cool!'" said David Katzmaier, a senior editor at CNET.

And more cool tech aiming to shape the future is expected as CES officially gets underway. CES runs until Friday.